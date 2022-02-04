Standard Chartered denies misleading investors in first response to UK damages claim

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Standard Chartered has rejected claims that it misled investors over allegations of bribery in Indonesia and non-compliance with sanctions on Iran. Responding for the first time to a lawsuit filed by scores of institutional shareholders in 2021, the bank said it was ‘irrelevant’ that employees had known about a bribery scheme at an Indonesian power company because they did not have decision-making responsibility at the bank. It also said it had disclosed investigations into historic non-compliance with sanctions on Iran. or to read the full analysis.