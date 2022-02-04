LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Sanctions compliance

Legal News

Standard Chartered denies misleading investors in first response to UK damages claim

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Standard Chartered denies misleading investors in first response to UK damages claim
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Lawsuit

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Standard Chartered has rejected claims that it misled investors over allegations of bribery in Indonesia and non-compliance with sanctions on Iran. Responding for the first time to a lawsuit filed by scores of institutional shareholders in 2021, the bank said it was ‘irrelevant’ that employees had known about a bribery scheme at an Indonesian power company because they did not have decision-making responsibility at the bank. It also said it had disclosed investigations into historic non-compliance with sanctions on Iran. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As