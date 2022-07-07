LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Advisers call for change to british steel claims scheme

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should rethink a £71m compensation plan for former steelworkers who were wrongly advised to transfer out of a gold-plated pension scheme according to the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

2 Q&As

