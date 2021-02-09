Sign-in Help
The new prudential regime for investment firms—key points from the first FCA Consultation Paper

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is covered in the Consultation Paper and what is missing?
  • Use of same absolute amounts from EU IFR/D
  • Firm categorisation—SNI and non-SNI firms
  • Prudential consolidation—issues relevant for investment firm groups
  • Own funds—definition and composition of capital
  • K-factor capital requirements—issues relevant for firms who deal as principal
  • Own funds—transitional provisions
  • Client money and assets
  • Regulatory reporting
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Partners Ash Saluja and Sam Robinson, senior associate Tom Callaby and Associates Yasmin Johal and Maggie Lund of CMS discuss the first consultation paper from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the UK’s approach to the new prudential regime for investment firms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

