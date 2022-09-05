LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FCA to clarify exposure to senior manager rules

Published on: 05 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority detailed a plan on 2 September 2022 to keep hundreds of investment firms from having to face more stringent executive accountability rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

