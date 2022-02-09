LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Barclays fights appeal over liability for push payment fraud

Published on: 09 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A customer who lost £700,000 (US$948,600) to a push payment fraud has urged the Court of Appeal to find that Barclays had a duty to protect her from the scam and order the financial services giant to pay back the lost cash. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

