Trade finance companies told to assess fraud and market risks

Published on: 10 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Companies that provide trade finance must assess their exposure to market risk and potential fraud in light of the collapse of Greensill Capital, Britain's financial watchdogs said on 9 September 2021, after finding that individual firms do not have strong controls against financial crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Enquiries before contract

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

Pre-action disclosure—the application

