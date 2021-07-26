menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Working time and flexible working

Legal News

When military security activities are outside of the scope of the Working Time Directive (BK v Republika Slovenija (Ministrstvo za obrambo))

Published on: 26 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When military security activities are outside of the scope of the Working Time Directive (BK v Republika Slovenija (Ministrstvo za obrambo))
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and decisions of the domestic courts
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A security activity performed by a member of military personnel is excluded from the scope of the Working Time Directive (WTD) if: (a) it is during initial or operational training or an actual military operation (including during peacetime), (b) it is an activity which is so particular that it is not suitable for a staff rotation system which would ensure compliance with the requirements of that directive, (c) it is carried out in the context of exceptional events, the gravity and scale of which require the adoption of measures indispensable for the protection of the life, health and safety of the community at large, measures whose proper implementation would be jeopardised if all the rules laid down in the WTD had to be observed, or (d) if the application of the WTD to such an activity, by requiring the authorities concerned to set up a rotation system or a system for planning working time, would inevitably be detrimental to the proper performance of actual military operations, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents