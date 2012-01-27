Sign-in Help
EU annual leave right has direct effect and does not require 'actual work' (News, 27 January 2012)

  • Paid annual leave not conditional on doing actual work
  • Whether the domestic law must be disregarded
  • Whether amount of leave may depend on reason for absence

A domestic law which makes entitlement to paid annual leave conditional upon the worker doing some period of actual work during the leave reference year is incompatible with the right to paid annual leave under the Working Time Directive, and (1) where the respondent party against whom the right to leave is to be enforced is an emanation of the state, such a law must be disregarded by national courts, in order that the Directive right may be upheld, because that right under the Directive has direct effect, and (2) where the respondent party is not an emanation of the state, individuals whose right to annual leave has been denied by reason of such laws may instead seek compensation for the loss sustained by means of a Francovich claim against the state, brought on the grounds of the domestic law not being in conformity with European Union law, according to the ECJ in Dominguez v Centre informatique du Centre Ouest Atlantique, Préfet de la région Centre. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

