UK blocks £1bn forex class action, but leaves lifeline

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A London competition tribunal blocked a £1bn (US$1.3bn) class action against Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, RBS and UBS on 31 March 2022 for alleged rigging in foreign-exchange markets, but said they would reconsider the claim if it is brought on a different basis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

