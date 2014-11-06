- Three-step strategy for resolution of failed institutions
- Original news
- What is the background to the Approach Document?
- What are the key issues raised in the document?
- What happens next?
- What advice should lawyers/professional advisers give to their clients?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Has the Bank of England (BoE) taken the right approach towards the resolution of failed financial institutions? Andrew Wilkinson and Alexander Wood, partners, and Kate Stephenson, consultant, in the business finance and restructuring team at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, consider the proposed framework of resolution measures.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.