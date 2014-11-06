Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Prudential requirements / Financial stability, recovery and resolution

Legal News

Three-step strategy for resolution of failed institutions

Three-step strategy for resolution of failed institutions
Published on: 06 November 2014
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Three-step strategy for resolution of failed institutions
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the Approach Document?
  • What are the key issues raised in the document?
  • What happens next?
  • What advice should lawyers/professional advisers give to their clients?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Has the Bank of England (BoE) taken the right approach towards the resolution of failed financial institutions? Andrew Wilkinson and Alexander Wood, partners, and Kate Stephenson, consultant, in the business finance and restructuring team at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, consider the proposed framework of resolution measures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

9 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

9 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More