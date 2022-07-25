- Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services
- Original news
- Revocation of retained EU law
- Transitional period
- Delegated legislation powers of FCA and PRA
- New secondary objectives and regulatory principles
- Financial market infrastructure
- Other provisions
- Next steps
Financial Services analysis: The Financial Services Markets Bill (FSMB) was introduced to the House of Commons and given its first reading on 20 July 2022. Among other things, the FSMB implements the outcomes of the Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) Review, revoking retained EU law relating to financial services and enabling HM Treasury (HMT), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to replace it with legislation designed specifically for UK markets. It also introduces a number of other legislative changes, many of which were announced in the Queen’s Speech 2022 and/or have been highlighted in previous policy statements by HMT. This news analysis provides an overview of the FSMB.
