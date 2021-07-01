menu-search
RBS wins application to escape costs order in PPI appeal

RBS wins application to escape costs order in PPI appeal
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal said on 30 June 2021 that the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) does not have to pay a former customer's costs as part of a dispute over payment protection insurance (PPI), a decision that could affect numerous small claims against UK lenders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

