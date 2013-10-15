- Policing the border between ideas and capital
- Original news
- What concerns have the Commission raised around the crowdfunding model?
- What are the risks for individuals who engage in crowdfunding?
- Are there any concerns that crowdfunding is being used to avoid business responsibilities?
- Are other jurisdictions considering regulating crowdfunding?
- Are there concerns regulation might undermine the integrity of the model?
- What should lawyers advise individuals/businesses who are considering using the crowdfunding model?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: The facilitation and regulation of crowdfunding, one of the fastest growing ways of financing start-up businesses, is under consideration by the European Commission. David Blair, head of financial regulation at Osborne Clarke, considers this move, which indicates the Commission will take a pragmatic approach to make Europe a hub for entrepreneurial activity.
