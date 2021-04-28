Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Regulatory architecture

Legal News

Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)

Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Having concluded that a loan secured against a bankrupt’s matrimonial home was made in contravention of the general prohibition in section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) (and was therefore unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 26(1), the court held that it was not just and equitable in the circumstances of the case to allow the lender to enforce it under FSMA 2000, s 28(3). Written by Simon Passfield, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More