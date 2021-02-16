Sign-in Help
P.R.I.M.E. Finance—sustainability and ESG in a pandemic

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Understanding the language of ESG investing
  • What are the key emerging sustainability/ESG products?
  • Disclosures
  • Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) climate disclosures will become mandatory in the UK—will other states follow?
  • Do investors have a preference in terms of ESG disclosures?
  • Fairness
  • What is the ‘Just transition mechanism’?
  • What are the key risk/litigation concerns in relation to ESG/sustainability?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: This article is written in partnership with Ida Levine and Jonathan Maphosa and looks at key elements of environment, social and governance (ESG) investing and disclosures, as well as emerging ESG products. Ida Levine is principal of Two Rivers Associates Ltd and board member and lead expert on policy/regulation of the Impact Investing Institute. Jonathan Maphosa is the founder and managing partner of Maphosa Attorneys. He has held various roles in the South African banking sector including as chief legal counsel of Nedbank and deputy general counsel of the South African Reserve Bank. Both Ida and Jonathan are P.R.I.M.E. finance experts, with Ida also sitting on the P.R.I.M.E. Finance Management Board. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

