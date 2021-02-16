P.R.I.M.E. Finance—sustainability and ESG in a pandemic

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: This article is written in partnership with Ida Levine and Jonathan Maphosa and looks at key elements of environment, social and governance (ESG) investing and disclosures, as well as emerging ESG products. Ida Levine is principal of Two Rivers Associates Ltd and board member and lead expert on policy/regulation of the Impact Investing Institute. Jonathan Maphosa is the founder and managing partner of Maphosa Attorneys. He has held various roles in the South African banking sector including as chief legal counsel of Nedbank and deputy general counsel of the South African Reserve Bank. Both Ida and Jonathan are P.R.I.M.E. finance experts, with Ida also sitting on the P.R.I.M.E. Finance Management Board. or to read the full analysis.