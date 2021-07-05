menu-search
Legal News

The role of environmental and social agents in project finance

Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are E&S Agents?
  • In which kinds of transactions are they used?
  • What is their role in a finance transaction?
  • More specifically, an E&S Agent may be required to:
  • What benefits will the OECD’s Good Practice Note for E&S Agents bring to the market?
  • How significant a role do you see E&S Agents having in future?

Banking & Finance analysis: Joseph Lamb, director and Dimitri Papaefstratiou, partner at Ernst & Young LLP provide commentary on the Equator Principles Association’s endorsement of the OECD’s Good Practice Note for E&S Agents and the role of environmental and social agents (E&S Agent) in project finance. Lamb and Papaefstratiou conclude by discussing the significance that E&S Agents will have in the future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

