EU banks, insurers to be offered green capital carveouts under leaked Commission plan

Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: EU banks, insurers and pension funds will incorporate environmental and social issues into their capital rules under proposals due to be published by the European Commission in the week commencing 5 July 2021, and seen by MLex. Plans to automatically recognise energy-efficient homes as more valuable for mortgage purposes could prove controversial among those who think financial-stability norms need to remain rigorously focused on prudential risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

