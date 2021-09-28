The future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market

How popular are green loans and sustainability-linked loans in the real estate finance market at the moment? Since 2015, there has been a steady stream of new law and regulation in this arena, attempting to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements in the financial markets. Broadly, sustainable debt instruments fall into the following categories: • green bonds (used for climate and environmental projects) • sustainability bonds (used to finance or refinance ‘green’ or ‘social’ projects) • social bonds (used for projects with positive social outcomes) • sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) (the cost of the loan is linked to predetermined sustainability objectives), or • green loans (also used for ‘green’ purposes) Green loans and SLLs in the real estate finance market are still quite new, however, they are gaining traction from both the borrower and the lender perspective. Credit for this increase in interest has to go to various trade bodies connected to the syndicated loan market. The Loan Market Association, the trade body for the EMEA syndicated loan market, the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association recently published the ‘Green Loan Principles’ and the ‘Sustainability Linked Loan Principles’. These principles aim to promote the development and integrity of these loan products to facilitate and support environmentally sustainable economic activity and to provide a high-level framework of market guidelines. Aligned with the continuing guidance from regulators, these principles seek to remove ambiguity for lenders and borrowers. This enables relevant parties to construct meaningful agreements that fulfil the green or sustainability requirements of each. That being said, challenges remain particularly around universal standards for measuring compliance, reporting and certification. Moreover, while the volume of green loans has seen steady growth, the availability of suitable ‘green’ projects or those with an environmental nexus, will restrict growth. However, as an asset class, real estate has some advantages here. SLLs are less obviously restricted since the performance objectives are easy to incorporate into most facilities and they don’t need to form part of an underlying environmental financing. Both sustainability and environmental financing are climbing the agenda for lenders and borrowers and we are hearing from clients that once the LIBOR transition exercise is completed, ESG is the next cab off the rank for banks and non-bank lenders. The view that we are at a tipping point for green loans and SLLs is one that has been held for several years but the gathering regulatory momentum and stakeholder engagement now gives further credence to the argument.

What are the advantages for lenders? At a very basic level, the premise for a green loan or sustainability-linked loan is if the borrower meets certain sustainability metrics, they benefit from cheaper financing. Not meeting those metrics means the lender adjusts the rate of interest on the loan as a penalty. So if the lender is gaining a lower premium from loans that meet the target metrics, what is in it for the lender? For the lender, there is the reputational benefit associated with an increasing focus on supporting environmentally sustainable economic activity, especially activity supporting a reduction in carbon emissions, or contributing towards the lender’s commitment to ‘net-zero’ targets. Demonstrating you are active and invested in this area indicates to customers, employees and shareholders that you are serious about social and environmental responsibility and alert to opportunity and innovation. Significantly from March 2021 the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has imposed mandatory ESG disclosure obligations for asset managers and other financial markets participants operating in the EU, ensuring they disclose more sustainability related information for EU investors to make investment choices in line with their sustainability goals. Investor appetite in capital markets for green and sustainable bonds is high, which means lenders are tapping into a buyers’ market and the cost of ‘green’ capital is generally lower. There is also the increasing view that borrowers with an ESG strategy are a better credit risk and ‘greening’ the loan book leads to easier syndication as debt holders seek to create sustainable portfolios. Lenders must however be alert to investments where the reality does not support the claims made as to its environmental or other sustainability credentials. An allegation of ‘green washing’ or ‘sustainability washing’ may be damaging to all involved. In Europe a further driving force is the EU Taxonomy Regulation. This sets out criteria for determining if an activity is environmentally sustainable, including whether the activity contributes to, or doesn’t significantly harm, certain environmental objectives. It is interrelated with the SFDR and imposes additional disclosure obligations on market participants from 1 January 2022.

Which are the key asset classes that lend themselves best to sustainable finance and green loans? Where does the retrofit of commercial buildings fit in? Ideally, asset classes that in themselves are designated ‘green buildings’ and with new developments, ones that demonstrate ESG performance both externally and internally. With new builds, this would be a minimum of the Energy Performance Certificate requirements for an energy label of ‘A’ and, in the UK, new commercial buildings must have a Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) ‘excellent’ standard. BREEAM is a voluntary sustainability assessment that is used to plan projects and buildings. It sets standards for the environmental performance of buildings in all phases of design, specification, construction and operation and is applied both to new developments as well as refurbishments. Although a voluntary standard, BREEAM (and its international equivalents, such as LEED in the US) is now seen as essential when it comes to the marketability of new developments. Lenders and other investors may also consider evidence related to the developer and related parties for delivering on these standards while producing financial returns. This may include going to the extent of assessing the use of sustainable (and ethical) construction materials in the build. For existing buildings, the ideal would be to have an average energy label of ‘C’ on the gross floor area in square metres and a strategy for reducing ‘D’, ‘E’, ‘F’ and ‘G’ labels. The conversion of commercial buildings or brownfield sites into residential schemes, including the provision of affordable or social housing, may be particularly attractive propositions. Additional environmental factors such as site remediation, landscaping and the development of sustainable infrastructure (eg cycle schemes or electric car charging) may help meet these targets.

What are the key documentation issues? There are currently no market standard terms for SLLs or green loans, however there are some common ways in which product features are incorporated into loan documents. At the term sheet stage parties should set out their ESG commitments and define the relevant objectives and targets to be deployed in the loan. Where the loan proceeds are for a specific purpose or ‘green’ project, a green loan may be more suitable than a sustainability-linked loan. Primarily the SLL and green loan product features are reflected in margin adjustment mechanisms. That is, where loan pricing adjusts (increases) in the event performance indicators or targets are not met (or decreases to reward compliance) when measured at specific times during the life of the loan. In the context of real estate finance, traditional environmental targets are predominant. These include: • the reduction of harmful emissions • building energy consumption and the use of renewable energy • reduction of waste • increasing the use of recycled or sustainable materials and in methods for construction and maintence • compliance with biodiversity, land use and ecology targets Additional non-environmental or social targets may include the provision of affordable housing, ensuring staff diversity and the payment of a living wage. From a reputational perspective there is a view that increasing the margin for non-compliance, should not mean that the lender is, in effect, rewarded for environmental or sustainability failures and that any uplift should be redirected to other sustainability projects or initiatives. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and performance targets are often negotiated. Lenders and borrowers should ensure KPIs and targets are ambitious but achievable and capable of being measured. On syndicated loans, where lenders may have divergent requirements, negotiation may be the role of a Sustainability Co-ordinator or Sustainability Structuring Agent. However finance parties taking on this task are increasingly alert to potential liability, (both legal and reputational) that comes with the role and may seek to include language to mitigate. Typically the only documentary consequence for borrowers of a failure to meet KPIs or performance targets is the adjustment in margin. There is unlikely to be an event of default or drawstop, as a consequence of a borrower’s non-compliance. The arguments often run here are that, on the one hand it is inappropriate to risk default (particularly for core funding) where events may be outside the borrower’s control (although that will depend on the formulation of the KPI or target) and secondly, borrowers would not be incentivised to hit ambitious targets in circumstances where the consequence of non-compliance was an event of default. Reporting and certification requirements as to tracking a borrower’s performance against KPIs and performance target, continue to evolve and in the absence of previous standards, the development of the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities is fundamental to aligning the market in this area. Similarly the growth in expertise and the sophistication of independent or third party, ratings and verification is key to the growth of the product. Borrowers will also be alert to the possible impact of material events such as major acquisitions or disposals (particularly in portfolio deals) and how KPIs might need to be revisited to adjust for those events. However there is no consensus as to the inclusion of recalibration mechanisms in the event that KPIs and targets are not met or the consent levels (on syndicated transactions) that may be required to reset.