Corporate Crime / Corporate liability / Corporate investigations

Make do or mend: what's next for UK whistleblowing law?

Make do or mend: what's next for UK whistleblowing law?
Published on: 21 May 2021
  • Make do or mend: what's next for UK whistleblowing law?
  • ‘Let's fix UK whistleblowing law’
  • EU Whistleblowing Directive
Employment analysis: On 20 April 2021, the UK's whistleblowing charity, Protect, launched the ‘Let’s fix UK whistleblowing law’ campaign. The campaign calls on the government to review and update the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (PIDA). But does UK whistleblowing law need fixing? And what could this mean for employers? Helen Almond, senior knowledge lawyer at Addleshaw Goddard examines these questions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

