menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Health and safety

Legal News

Health and safety: the time limit for appealing prohibition notices, revisited (Petrofac Facilities Management v Evans (HM Inspector of Health & Safety))

Health and safety: the time limit for appealing prohibition notices, revisited (Petrofac Facilities Management v Evans (HM Inspector of Health & Safety))
Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Health and safety: the time limit for appealing prohibition notices, revisited (Petrofac Facilities Management v Evans (HM Inspector of Health & Safety))
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the Scottish employment tribunal
  • The judgment of the Employment Appeal Tribunal
  • What did the Inner House of the Court of Session decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When appealing against a prohibition notice issued by a Health and Safety Inspector, if the appeal is not brought within the primary 21-day time limit, then there are two ways under the employment tribunal rules pursuant to which the tribunal may extend time to bring the appeal, namely (i) where the party appealing can show that it was ‘not reasonably practicable’ for the appeal to be presented within the 21-day period or, failing that, (ii) by the tribunal exercising its general discretion to extend time under rule 5, according to the Inner House of the Court of Session, overturning the previous judgment to the opposite effect of the Employment Appeal Tribunal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As