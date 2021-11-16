LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Appeal and judicial review / Judicial review in criminal proceedings

Legal News

Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State (R (Palmer) v Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State (R (Palmer) v Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • Jurisdiction for trying the offence as between England, Wales, or Scotland
  • What are the essential ingredients of the offence
  • What state of mind is required for a conviction for the offence
  • Whether an administrator may be liable for the criminal offence
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and decisions of the Magistrates’ Court
  • What did the Divisional Court decide?
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: The Divisional Court has given guidance on various aspects of the criminal offence under ss 193–194 of TULR(C)A 1992 for failure to notify the Secretary of State of proposed redundancies. The guidance touches on (i) jurisdiction as between England, Wales and Scotland for holding the trial, (ii) the actus reus and mens rea necessary for the offence to have been committed, and (iii) the personal liability for the offence of administrators. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents