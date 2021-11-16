Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State (R (Palmer) v Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court)

Article summary

Employment analysis: The Divisional Court has given guidance on various aspects of the criminal offence under ss 193–194 of TULR(C)A 1992 for failure to notify the Secretary of State of proposed redundancies. The guidance touches on (i) jurisdiction as between England, Wales and Scotland for holding the trial, (ii) the actus reus and mens rea necessary for the offence to have been committed, and (iii) the personal liability for the offence of administrators. or to read the full analysis.