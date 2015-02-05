Collective redundancy consultation: trigger is 20 staff in one local unit (News, 5 February 2015)

In the Collective Redundancies Directive the term ‘establishment’ must be interpreted uniformly as meaning the ‘unit to which the workers made redundant are assigned to carry out their duties’, according to an Opinion by Advocate General Wahl. The effect of this interpretation is that the trigger for collective redundancy consultation obligations would be the dismissal of 20 staff in one establishment rather than 20 staff across all of the employer’s establishments. The full judgment of the ECJ will follow in due course which may or may not follow the Opinion. ECJ: Lyttle v Bluebird UK Bidco 2; Rabal Cañas v Nexea Gestión Documental; USDAW v (1) WW Realisation 1 (2) Ethel Austin (3) SoS for BIS.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as
ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction
Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the
This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.