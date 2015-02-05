Collective redundancy consultation: trigger is 20 staff in one local unit (News, 5 February 2015)

Article summary

In the Collective Redundancies Directive the term ‘establishment’ must be interpreted uniformly as meaning the ‘unit to which the workers made redundant are assigned to carry out their duties’, according to an Opinion by Advocate General Wahl. The effect of this interpretation is that the trigger for collective redundancy consultation obligations would be the dismissal of 20 staff in one establishment rather than 20 staff across all of the employer’s establishments. The full judgment of the ECJ will follow in due course which may or may not follow the Opinion. ECJ: Lyttle v Bluebird UK Bidco 2; Rabal Cañas v Nexea Gestión Documental; USDAW v (1) WW Realisation 1 (2) Ethel Austin (3) SoS for BIS. or to read the full analysis.