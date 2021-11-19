Visa says late swipe-fee litigation cannot rise again

Law360, London: Visa urged the Court of Appeal on 17 November 2021 to prevent a slew of businesses from renewing their competition lawsuit over interchange fees, telling the London court that litigation ended when the claims were served late.
