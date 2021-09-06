LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Financial services and pensions offences / FCA investigations and enforcement

Legal News

Upper Tribunal upholds FCA decision to ban advisor with criminal conviction for sex offence

Published on: 06 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Upper Tribunal upholds FCA decision to ban advisor with criminal conviction for sex offence
  • Relevant facts
  • The regulatory proceedings
  • The tribunal’s decision
  • Comment

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Guy Wilkes, partner at Mischcon de Reya (also a member of the LexisPSL Financial Services Consulting Editorial Board), analyses the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Frensham v Financial Conduct Authority [2021] UKUT 222 (TCC). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More