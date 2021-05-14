menu-search
The gender pay gap in a COVID-19 world — Are we falling back on old habits?

Published on: 14 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tracking progress through gender pay gap reporting
  • COVID-related threats to the gender pay gap
  • An opportunity there for the taking?
  • Taking ownership

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the fifth in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Tracey Marsden, Partner, at CMS (Sheffield) and Catriona Aldridge, Senior Associate, at CMS (Edinburgh), consider how the COVID-19 crisis threatens the progress that has been made in reducing the gender pay gap and explore the opportunities the pandemic presents for employers to change the gender pay gap for the better. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

