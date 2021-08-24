menu-search
PayPal to allow UK customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Published on: 24 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: PayPal said on 23 August 2021 that it will work with regulators to allow customers in Britain to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin from this week, as the digital payments giant makes its first move into virtual assets outside the US. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

