PayPal to allow UK customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Law360, London: PayPal said on 23 August 2021 that it will work with regulators to allow customers in Britain to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin from this week, as the digital payments giant makes its first move into virtual assets outside the US.
