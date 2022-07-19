Binance fined €3.3m by Dutch for unauthorised trading

Law360, London: The Dutch central bank announced 18 July 2022 that it has fined Binance Holdings Ltd €3.3m (US$3.4m) because the cryptocurrency giant offered digital assets services to customers in the Netherlands without being legally registered.
