Binance fined €3.3m by Dutch for unauthorised trading

Published on: 19 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Dutch central bank announced 18 July 2022 that it has fined Binance Holdings Ltd €3.3m (US$3.4m) because the cryptocurrency giant offered digital assets services to customers in the Netherlands without being legally registered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

