Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

Pandemic, cyber and business interruption claims top Allianz poll of insurers’ fears for 2021

Pandemic, cyber and business interruption claims top Allianz poll of insurers’ fears for 2021
Published on: 20 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Pandemic, cyber and business interruption claims top Allianz poll of insurers’ fears for 2021

Article summary

Law360, London: Fears of global pandemics have risen to second place in an annual poll of insurers’ concerns released by insurer Allianz SE on 19 January 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More