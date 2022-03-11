LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Coronavirus (COVID-19) business insurance update: access granted to Corbin & King and deduction of furlough from claims

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • 1. Prevention of access—access granted!
  • Recap
  • The China Taiping arbitration
  • Corbin & King v Axa
  • Coverage
  • 2. Prevention of access—aggregation
  • 3. Furlough and government support
  • 4. Comment

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Aaron Le Marquer, partner at Fenchurch Law, summarises the court’s decision relating coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption losses under non-damage extensions in Corbin & King v Axa. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

