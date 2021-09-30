LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • BoE and PRA submit report on use of sub-delegated powers under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018
  • ECB publishes speech on banking regulation and supervision after Brexit
  • Markets in Financial Instruments, Benchmarks and Financial Promotions (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA publishes MiFID II/MiFIR review report on algorithmic trading
  • ESMA consults on review of EU MiFID II best execution reporting regime
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 30 September 2021 This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1), news items relating to Brexit, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More