- Financial Services weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- BoE and PRA submit report on use of sub-delegated powers under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018
- ECB publishes speech on banking regulation and supervision after Brexit
- Markets in Financial Instruments, Benchmarks and Financial Promotions (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes MiFID II/MiFIR review report on algorithmic trading
- ESMA consults on review of EU MiFID II best execution reporting regime
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Nikhil Rathi discusses FCA’s plans on data, misconduct and international co-operation
- ESMA work programme outlines priorities for 2022
- ESMA seeks new members for its Committee for Economic and Markets Analysis
- HM Treasury, FCA and BoE respond to Treasury Committee’s Greensill Capital report
- ESRB reports on 43rd regular meeting of its General Board
- John Flint steps down from ring-fencing and proprietary trading independent review panel
- Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
- Association of National Numbering Agencies announces infrastructure enhancements
- Report of the review of the regulation of BetIndex Limited
- Sam Woods discusses Solvency II and the PRA’s operating model
- Prudential requirements
- The BCBS and EBA publish monitoring reports on Basel III
- Commission adopts two delegated regulations setting out RTS under EU IFR
- PRA consults on application of prudential requirements to domestic liquidity sub-groups
- EBA launches 2021 transparency exercise
- Risk management and controls
- BoE publishes Dear CEO letters in relation to material outsourcing to the public cloud
- SI 2021/1091 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No. 2) Regulations 2021
- ECB executive discusses banks’ climate risk frameworks
- Financial crime
- FSCS says a fifth of retirees have been victims of a financial scam
- AML rules must align with privacy law, EU data chief warns
- Amending Regulation on economic and financial relations restrictions with Iraq published in Official Journal
- EDPS issues opinion on EU AML/CFT package
- JMLSG proposes changes on monitoring customer activity and revises guidance on trade finance
- FOS issues warning on the rise of fraud and scams
- Google tells MPs online bill isn't place to tackle scam ads
- HM Treasury publishes national risk assessment on financing of the proliferation of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons in the UK
- UK Finance blog looks at UK sanctions regime post-Brexit
- What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
- FCA fires warning at social media giants over scam adverts
- Consumer protection
- FCA issues podcast explaining its consumer investment strategy
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Interest Rate Hedging Products review set to be published by the end of 2021
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 164
- R (on the application of Chadwin and others) v Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA prohibits IFA and mortgage adviser for tax-related fitness and propriety failings
- Santander under scrutiny after retail banking breaches
- Stephen Allen jailed for forging trust deed
- ESMA fines UK trade repository UnaVista for EMIR data breaches
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Clydesdale and NAB hit with more loan misselling claims
- Barclays fights new suit over MBS accounts
- Deloitte partners escape £19m claim over Barclays swaps
- Judgment Alert: Knights and others v Townsend Harrison Ltd [2021] EWHC 2563 (QB)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA publishes LIBOR consultation paper CP21/29, and announcement on sterling and Japanese yen settings
- ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under EU Benchmarks Regulation
- Regulation of capital markets
- BoE publishes minutes of the September 2021 Post-Trade Task Force meeting
- BoE publishes policy statement and further consultation paper on UK EMIR derivatives clearing obligation
- ICMA publishes white paper on European Commercial Paper Market
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation permanently lowering net short positions threshold
- ESMA calls for urgent action on postponement of buy-in under EU CSDR
- ESMA consults on operational improvements to the EU Short Selling Regulation
- Trade bodies respond to the Treasury’s Wholesale Markets Review
- Regulation of derivatives
- Derivatives Service Bureau publishes final report on the unique product identifier (UPI) fee model
- ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave discusses review of the EU MiFID II/MiFIR framework and benchmark transition
- FIA publishes principles to guide cross-border regulation in derivatives markets
- ISDA and FIA produce CCP recovery and resolution comparative review of FSB, EU and UK frameworks
- ESMA fines UK trade repository UnaVista for EMIR data breaches
- Securities financing transactions
- BoE publishes minutes of Securities Lending Committee September 2021 meeting
- Banks and mutuals
- SRB publishes bi-annual report to the Eurogroup
- Investment funds and asset management
- Corrigendum to AIFM amending delegated regulation published in Official Journal
- EFAMA says funds should be excluded from the scope of EU CSRD
- Sheldon Mills calls for investment management sector to do more on diversity and inclusion
- Islamic finance
- UK Islamic Finance Council publishes reports on SDGs and on green sukuk
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Policyholder outlook following FCA test case
- Lloyd’s updates membership and underwriting conditions and requirements
- Reforms to the EU Solvency II regime
- Insurers failing most vulnerable Britons, actuaries warn
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- BoE Productive Finance Working Group makes recommendations for investment in less liquid assets
- FCA releases updated consumer videos explaining DB pension transfer advice process
- FCA willing to test automatic pension guidance bookings
- Payment services and systems
- CMA revokes Santander directions on the delivery of release 1 of Open Banking
- PSR publishes stakeholder submissions to proposed IFR guidance changes in PSR CP21/5
- BIS says multi-CBDC prototype could reduce costs and speed up cross-border payments
- RTS on home-host co-operation under EU PSD2 published in Official Journal
- UK Finance blog asks: have direct debits had their day?
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE and HMT announce membership of CBDC Engagement and Technology Forums
- EIOPA’s head of supervisory processes looks at the future of suptech
- OECD report calls for governments, regulators and firms to co-operate on AI in the financial sector
- Sustainable finance
- FIA publishes report on the derivatives industry’s work on climate-related policy
- The future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market
- UN Group calls for increased carbon removal from atmosphere to meet targets
- Commission responds to the European Court of Auditors’ sustainable finance recommendations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 30 September 2021 This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1), news items relating to Brexit, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
