- Financial Services weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FSB publishes summary terms of reference on thematic peer review on corporate debt workouts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses monetary-fiscal interactions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Holiday park seeks extra £8m in BI claim (Parkdean v Axis)
- Brexit
- European Parliament report predicts UK banking regulation will stay closely aligned with global standards
- Santander UK aims to send investment business to Spanish unit
- MiFID II
- ICMA AMIC publishes response to FCA consultation on UK MiFID research and best execution (CP21/9)
- ISDA agrees with FCA proposals to remove RTS 27 and 28 requirements from UK MiFID
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on supervisory disclosure for MiFID investment firms
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Andy Haldane looks back on 30 years at the Bank of England
- BIS publishes annual economic report for 2021
- European Parliament publishes briefing papers ahead of financial services hearings
- FCA to publish 2021/2022 business plan on 15 July 2021
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 89
- FCA: how to report wrongdoing or misconduct in financial services
- PRA publishes CP13/21—Occasional Consultation Paper—June 2021
- Treasury Committee makes recommendations for government and FCA following LCF inquiry
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Bank of England says control rules should be toughened after Wyelands
- FCA refuses variation of Part4A permission relating to rolling spot foreign exchange trading
- Prudential requirements
- Council of EU publishes agreed text of directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers of NPLs
- UK readies for prudential rules for investment firms
- FCA publishes policy statement PS21/6 on new prudential regime for UK investment firms
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (PRA-regulated Activities) (Amendment) Order 2021
- NPLs: EU reaches provisional agreement on directive harmonising rules for credit servicers and purchasers
- PRA and FPC consult on changes to the UK leverage ratio framework
- EBA announces timing for publication of 2021 EU-wide stress test results
- EBA consults on revised guidelines on common procedures and methodologies for the SREP under EU CRD V and EU CRR II
- Amending Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1018 on disclosure of indicators of global systemic importance published in Official Journal
- EBA issues opinion on measures to address macroprudential risks of residential mortgage loans in Estonia
- ECB supervision of systemic investment firms begins on 26 June 2021
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on supervisory disclosure for MiFID investment firms
- Credit risk adjustments: EBA consults on calculation of the risk weight for NPLs
- EBA updates report on monitoring of Additional Tier 1 instruments
- European Commission adopts final transitional extension of regime for capital requirements for non-EU CCPs
- Financial stability
- SRB publishes annual report for 2020
- GLEIF highlights new data formats from March 2022
- European Parliament to hold public hearings with Andrea Enria, Elke König and Christine Lagarde on 1 July 2021
- Financial crime
- FCA publishes Dear CEO letter to retail banks on common control failings in AML frameworks
- Notification of ECA special report on EU AML/CFT efforts published in the Official Journal
- FATF announces possible amendments to Recommendation 24
- FATF publishes outcomes from 25 June 2021 plenary
- FATF publishes report on laundering proceeds from environmental crime
- SFO and US DOJ agree DPA with Foster Wheeler following bribery charges
- CPS announces conviction of former chairman for money laundering
- Council of EU announces economic sanctions against Belarus
- Ex-Goldman analyst and brother deny UK insider trading charges
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—are DPAs fit for purpose?
- Consumer protection
- OFSI publishes blog on reasonableness
- Wolfsberg Group issues statement on demonstrating the effectiveness of AML/CTF programmes in financial institutions
- SFO publishes speech on keeping the UK safe for business
- ECON committee publishes study on robo-advisers and investor protection
- Conduct requirements
- Google announces new certification requirements for financial services advertisers targeting the UK
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA seeks final victims of illegal investment scheme as confiscation orders secured
- Financial Ombudsman News issue 162 published
- FCA says any changes to the regulatory complaints scheme will not be published until late 2021
- FSCS provides information on use of automation for debt management claims
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- US SEC appoints General Gurbir S Grewal as Director of Enforcement
- Treasury Committee publishes correspondence as part of Greensill Capital inquiry
- FCA fines CMC £110,000 for making unsolicited calls
- FCA issues consumer warning on Binance Markets Limited and the Binance Group
- BoE takes action over Euroclear UK and Ireland operational settlement outage
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Smith v Royal Bank of Scotland plc [2021] EWCA Civ 977
- VB and others v BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA; AV and others v BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA and another
- Bankia SA v Unión Mutua Asistencial de Seguros
- Vereniging van Effectenbezitters v BP plc
- Markets and trading
- BoE consults on fees regime for FMI supervision for 2021/22
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- BoE publishes minutes of the May 2021 meeting of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
- Commission amends and re-adopts euro interest rate derivatives cartel decisions
- European authorities encourage market participants to cease all LIBOR settings
- FCA consults on proposed decision to require a change of a benchmark’s methodology
- Regulation of capital markets
- EBA consults on technical standards on risk retention requirements under the EU Securitisation Regulation
- European Commission issues interim report on EU CSDR review
- BoE Market Notice announces widening of access to the SMF for ICSDs
- ECB announces changes to the Eurosystem’s loan-level data requirements
- ESMA registers first two securitisation repositories under the EU Securitisation Regulation
- HM Treasury calls for evidence on review of UK Securitisation Regulation
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin 34—changes to the Knowledge Base in relation to prospectuses
- Regulation of derivatives
- PRA and FCA publish joint policy statement on margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives
- ISDA publishes guidance on key changes in the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions
- Securities financing transactions
- BoE issues consolidated Market Notice for USD repo operations
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA issues a revised list of validation rules on supervisory reporting
- EBA publishes Risk Dashboard for Q1 2021
- ECJ finds European Commission was not responsible for Italian bank’s failure
- CMA publishes 2020 report on compliance with SME banking undertakings
- Council of EU publishes recommendation not to object to RTS on impracticability of contractual recognition of bail-in under EU BRRD
- ECB consults on its policies for exercising options and discretions
- Investment funds and asset management
- FCA’s review of host authorised fund management firms highlights need for improvement
- FSB consults on proposals to enhance MMF resilience
- FSB to host workshop on MMF resilience consultation proposals
- EFAMA publishes interview and procedural overview on the European fund classification
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- European Commission proposes amended rules on product safety and consumer credit
- Judgment Alert: Goodinson v PRA Group (UK) Ltd [2021] EWCA Civ 957
- Regulation of insurance
- ClimateWise report offers recommendations on insurance product innovation
- EIOPA amends decision to reinforce supervisory co-operation in cross-border activities
- IAIS publishes responses to consultation on phase 1 of development of liquidity metrics
- IAIS sets out timescales for a ‘smooth and timely’ transition away from LIBOR
- IAIS issues press release on conclusion of mid-year committee and stakeholder meeting
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Hiscox settles with business interruption claims with action group
- FCA changes date on which premium finance disclosure requirements come into effect
- Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us
- IAIS consults on insurer culture and on supervisory colleges
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA warning on pension advice could see 1,000s get payout
- Payment services and systems
- Visa and Mastercard can charge ahead with swipe fee defence
- European Parliament adopts first reading position on EU regulation on cross-border payments
- BoE and Pay.UK to collaborate on ISO20022 payment messages
- Lloyds to shutter 44 branches, triggering union backlash
- International—financial services and related sectors
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore agree Financial Partnership
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Council of EU agrees negotiating mandate on proposed DLT pilot regime
- Latest Artificial Intelligence Public-Private Forum meeting focuses on model risk management
- Council of EU publishes EDPS opinion on proposed regulation on markets in cryptoassets
- EBA report examines challenges to RegTech market development
- BIS Innovation Hub and Bank of Italy announce shortlist for G20 green and sustainable finance challenge
- Beyond Brexit—UK government begins digital trade agreement negotiations with Singapore
- Comment—state-backed virtual currency designers puzzle over who will control payments
- US-UK financial innovation partnership discusses fintech, CBDCs and stablecoin
- Sustainable finance
- Business leaders urge EU leaders to seize opportunity before COP26 summit
- IOSCO consults on sustainability-related expectations in asset management
- UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative publishes guidance on climate resilience
- Sustainable Markets Initiative Insurance Task Force launched
- Climate-related disclosures for the UK asset management industry—the FCA consults on TCFD-compliant measures
- IOSCO sets out plans for improving ‘consistency, comparability and reliability’ of sustainability reporting
- EBF report examines European banks’ implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- EU banks, insurers and pension funds to be offered green capital carveouts under leaked Commission plan
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 1 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
