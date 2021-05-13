- Financial Services weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus–AFME webinar discusses post-pandemic compliance priorities
- FCA allows firms impacted by coronavirus flexibility in submitting annual report and accounts
- FCA research note examines capital market liquidity in the coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruption claims
- FSB vice-chair discusses the impact of coronavirus on the financial system
- Brexit
- BEIS publishes policy paper on UK Emissions Trading Scheme
More...
- Capital Requirements Regulation (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- MiFID II
- FCA publishes MiFID non-equity transparency results for the UK
- ESMA consults on annual review of bond liquidity and pre-trade SSTI thresholds
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE publishes Market Notice on the Asset Purchase Facility: Gilt Purchases
- FCA chair and CEO deliver speeches on the future of UK financial regulation
- FCA publishes May 2021 policy development update
- Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum updates initiatives pipeline Grid
- Treasury Committee publishes responses received in Greensill Capital inquiry
- Queen’s Speech includes proposals for extension of Dormant Assets Scheme and introduction of Online Safety Bill
- EU green bond, consumer credit, money laundering plans to be published in summer 2021
- FCA publishes FG21/4 for insolvency practitioners on approaches to the failure of regulated firms
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA’s RegData collection platform replaces Gabriel
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes phase 1 of the 3.1 reporting framework
- ITS on MREL and TLAC reporting and disclosures under EU CRR and BRRD published in Official Journal
- EBA chair speaks on coronavirus recovery and Basel III implementation
- ECB’s Enria speaks on coronavirus and climate change
- Risk management and controls
- ESMA publishes official translations of its guidelines on outsourcing to cloud service providers
- IOSCO publishes findings of its thematic review of the recommendations on business continuity plans for trading venues and market intermediaries
- European Data Protection Supervisor issues opinion on EU digital operational resilience proposal
- Financial crime
- 1MDB sues Deutsche Bank and others for $US 23bn over scandal
- EBA consults on AML/CTF database RTS
- FATF holds webinar on risk based supervision
- Financial and trade sanctions—tracking UK-EU divergence
- UK joins US in implementing a global anti-corruption sanctions regime
- Whistleblowers awarded US$22m following successful enforcement action
- DCMS publishes draft Online Safety Bill
- Regulation establishing templates and rules for exchange of information on EU cash controls published in OJ
- Conduct requirements
- A look of disapproval—the FCA’s new discussion paper on financial promotions rules for high-risk investments and firms approving financial promotions
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- EBA publishes update on data on deposit guarantee schemes across the EEA
- FOS publishes Ombudsman News 160
- Legislation introduced to set up the LCF Compensation Scheme
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines Sapien Capital as FCA investigations continue in relation to cum-ex trading
- Markets and trading
- ACER further updates fifth edition of guidance on application of REMIT
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC sets out market indicators that would underpin the recommendation of a forward-looking SOFR term rate
- BoE governor Bailey discusses life after LIBOR
- Commission Delegated Regulations under the Benchmarks Regulation
- European Commission adopts three sets of EU Benchmarks Regulation RTS
- HM Treasury to introduce legislation to reduce LIBOR transition disruption
- IBA launches consultation on ending GBP LIBOR ICE Swap Rate
- Working group on euro risk-free rates sets out recommendations on EURIBOR fallbacks
- Regulation of capital markets
- European Commission adopts RTS on regulatory co-operation under EU Securitisation Regulation
- European Commission consults on EU retail investment strategy
- FMLC responds to European Commission consultation on EU Settlement Finality Directive review
- FMLC responds to European Commission consultation on FCD Review
- GFXC seeks feedback on draft guidance papers for pre-hedging and last look
- ICMA responds to HK SFC consultation on bookbuilding and placing activities
- UK urged to introduce IPO-friendly listing rules to rival US
- Regulation of derivatives
- Amendments to EU EMIR Delegated Regulation on ESMA’s interim decisions and lodging of fines published in Official Journal
- ESMA updates opinion on ancillary activity calculations
- EU EMIR clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes extended until 18 June 2022
- EU EMIR delegated regulation on procedures for penalties imposed by ESMA on third country CCPs published in Official Journal
- ISDA CEO discusses benchmarks, close-out netting and initial margin in second 2021 AGM address
- ISDA publishes CEO’s opening remarks for 2021 AGM
- ISDA publishes new US REC Annex
- ISDA publishes special AGM issue of its IQ in Brief
- ISDA publishes video on its 2021 Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions
- ISDA publishes second special AGM issue of its IQ in Brief, plus further remarks from CEO
- ISDA emphasises vital role of derivatives in climate transition
- Banks and mutuals
- CJEU gives judgment in ABLV Bank AS v European Central Bank
- Government completes further £1.1bn sell-down of its NatWest shareholding
- HMT publishes Banking Liaison Panel minutes from 2020
- ECB responds to the Commission’s consultation on the review of the crisis management and deposit insurance framework
- UK Finance blog sets out recommendations to banks on mental health and money
- UNEP FI publishes guidance on setting targets in financial inclusion and financial health
- CMA publishes responses to consultation on future oversight of open banking remedies
- Investment funds and asset management
- AIC consultation response raises questions about LTAF valuations
- FCA consults on LTAFs and feeds back on liquidity mismatch in authorised open-ended property funds consultation
- FMSB publishes final Standard on execution of Large Trades in FICC markets
- New FCA RegData resources on AIFMD and product sales data
- BoE governor Bailey sets out reform agenda for money market funds post-COVID
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Collective Investment Schemes) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- European Commission reports on review of EU MCD
- FCA survey seeks information on how firms are using the credit broking permission
- Regulation of insurance
- Commission Implementing Regulation on technical provisions and own funds under Solvency II published in OJ
- ECON votes in favour of EIOPA chair candidate Petra Hielkema
- EIOPA launches 2021 insurance stress test
- EIOPA publishes Risk Dashboard with Q4 2020 Solvency II data
- Tech outsourcing risky for finance firms, insurer says
- Payment services and systems
- OBIE publishes the Extended Customer Attributes (ECA) standard
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- UK Finance blog discusses Kalifa recommendations for maintaining UK fintech market share
- SEC brought 75 crypto-related actions in 7.5 years
- Sustainable finance
- BIS and Italian G20 Presidency launch TechSprint Initiative
- European Commission consults on draft delegated act detailing disclosure obligations under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- Finance Watch calls on EU policymakers to propose solutions for ‘doom loop’
- ICMA responds to consultation on climate-related financial disclosures
- IOSCO sees strong support for its vision for an International Sustainability Standards Board
- ISDA emphasises vital role of derivatives in climate transition
- ABI joins UN Environment Programme’s Principles for Sustainable Insurance Initiative
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
- Coming soon - LexisPSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 13 May 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.