Financial Services weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus–AFME webinar discusses post-pandemic compliance priorities
  • FCA allows firms impacted by coronavirus flexibility in submitting annual report and accounts
  • FCA research note examines capital market liquidity in the coronavirus crisis
  • Coronavirus​—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruption claims
  • FSB vice-chair discusses the impact of coronavirus on the financial system
  • Brexit
  • BEIS publishes policy paper on UK Emissions Trading Scheme
    More...

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 13 May 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

