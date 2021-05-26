menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Fathers and flexible working post lockdown

Fathers and flexible working post lockdown
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fathers and flexible working post lockdown
  • Lockdown and working from home
  • Could lockdown achieve what Shared Parental Leave (SPL) failed to deliver?
  • Balance
  • Flexible working requests and discrimination
  • What can employers do where they wish to promote flexible working and homeworking?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the final article in the series exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Gary Henderson, Partner at CMS (Reading), and Val Dougan, Professional Support Lawyer, of CMS (Glasgow), consider why enforced homeworking for many fathers may prompt longer term change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More