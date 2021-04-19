ABN Amro to pay €480m to settle Dutch AML penalty

Law360, London: Dutch bank ABN Amro said on 19 April 2021 that it has agreed to pay a penalty of €480m ($US 580m) in an agreement with Dutch prosecutors after the lender failed to adequately shield itself against money launderers.
