Best practices in preparation for FCPA enforcement surge

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Corruption risk assessments
  • Policies and procedures
  • Training and messaging
  • Internal controls
  • Ongoing monitoring and testing

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: As the US Department of Justice (DOJ) enhances its ability to detect and prosecute Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, companies should evaluate and improve their risk assessment methodologies, anti-corruption policies and other compliance tools to help mitigate the consequences of alleged wrongdoing, says Norman Harrison at Kroll. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

