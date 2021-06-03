menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Tribunal should determine when employee fell within territorial scope of GB law ((1) Partners Group (UK) Ltd, (2) Partners Group (USA) Inc v Mulumba)

Tribunal should determine when employee fell within territorial scope of GB law ((1) Partners Group (UK) Ltd, (2) Partners Group (USA) Inc v Mulumba)
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tribunal should determine when employee fell within territorial scope of GB law ((1) Partners Group (UK) Ltd, (2) Partners Group (USA) Inc v Mulumba)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In cases with foreign elements where there is a question as to whether a claim falls within the territorial scope of British employment law, it is an error of law for the tribunal not to identify whether, and, if so at what point in time, the claimant had sufficient connection with Great Britain and British employment law so as to fall within the scope of the relevant statutory protections that underpin the claims they have brought, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More