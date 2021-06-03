Tribunal should determine when employee fell within territorial scope of GB law ((1) Partners Group (UK) Ltd, (2) Partners Group (USA) Inc v Mulumba)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In cases with foreign elements where there is a question as to whether a claim falls within the territorial scope of British employment law, it is an error of law for the tribunal not to identify whether, and, if so at what point in time, the claimant had sufficient connection with Great Britain and British employment law so as to fall within the scope of the relevant statutory protections that underpin the claims they have brought, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.