Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

Insurers ready to discuss pandemic reinsurance plan as a fix for ‘market failure’

Insurers ready to discuss pandemic reinsurance plan as a fix for ‘market failure’
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurers ready to discuss pandemic reinsurance plan as a fix for ‘market failure’

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurers said on 23 February 2021 that they are ready to discuss plans with the UK government for creating a state-backed pandemic reinsurance scheme to tackle what some see as a growing ‘market failure’ in the availability of cover. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More