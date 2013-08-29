Implementation of the new Capital Requirements Directive—what should investment firms do next?

Financial Services analysis: What should investment firms do following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposals to amend the FCA Handbook? Charles Morris, senior associate at Norton Rose Fulbright, discusses the issues and look at the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) consultation on liquidity reporting under the Capital Requirements Regulation.
