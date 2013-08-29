Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Prudential requirements / Prudential requirements for investment firms

Legal News

Implementation of the new Capital Requirements Directive—what should investment firms do next?

Implementation of the new Capital Requirements Directive—what should investment firms do next?
Published on: 29 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Implementation of the new Capital Requirements Directive—what should investment firms do next?
  • Original news
  • CRD IV for Investment Firms
  • What is this consultation about?
  • Are there any areas of concern?
  • What should firms be planning in relation to this consultation?
  • Draft guidelines—Retail deposit subject to different outflows for purposes of liquidity reporting
  • What is this consultation about?
  • Are there any areas of concern?
  • What should firms be planning in relation to this consultation?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What should investment firms do following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposals to amend the FCA Handbook? Charles Morris, senior associate at Norton Rose Fulbright, discusses the issues and look at the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) consultation on liquidity reporting under the Capital Requirements Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More