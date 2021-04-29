- Financial Services weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA business interruption test case—coronavirus (COVID—19) calculator
- FCA seeks to claw back £7.5m in test case legal costs
- PRA updates guidance on disclosure of exposures subject to coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA chair discusses reshaping regulation to meet new challenges
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Financial Services Bill: House of Lords considers Commons amendments
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament schedules vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK TCA
- MiFID II
- FCA consults on changes to MiFID II research and best execution reporting rules
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Scrutinising financial regulators needs expertise, UK lawmakers told
- European Commission announces its first Single Market Programme
- HMT and BoE respond to FOI requests concerning Greensill Capital contact
- BoE Market Notice: changes to the provision of US dollar repo operations from July 2021
- BoE announces plans to create a new northern hub and expand staff presence across UK
- CMA publishes annual concurrency report 2021
- FCA publishes quarterly Authorisations KPIs as at September 2020
- HMT publishes further details of contact with Greensill Capital as part of FoI request
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA director urges firms to accelerate black inclusion
- FCA’s Steward discusses compliance, culture and evolving regulatory expectations
- Prudential requirements
- Commission proposes to extend transitional provisions for exposures to third-country CCPs
- EBA consults on ITS on liquidity monitoring metrics for small and non-complex institutions under CRR II
- PRA publishes CP9/21, Remuneration: Correction to the definition of ‘higher paid material risk taker’
- PRA statement on Remuneration Benchmarking and Remuneration High Earners reporting templates
- Financial stability
- BoE enters new sterling swap facility with BIS
- Financial crime
- UK targets 22 in first use of new anti-corruption sanctions
- Evidence blunder delivers latest blow to SFO credibility
- SFO publishes Statement of Facts on Serco Geografix Ltd scheme to defraud MoJ
- Bar Council condemns sanctions on Essex Court barristers following Uyghur opinion
- Criminal proceedings undertaken by FCA for fraud and unauthorised business
- FCDO issues guidance on how UK operates global-anti corruption sanctions
- Financial fraud could be included in UK’s Online Safety Bill, minister says
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021
- Irish digital firms come under AML rules for first time
- US Department of the Treasury welcomes new UK global anti-corruption regulations
- US Treasury Department sanctions Guatemalan officials for corruption
- US SEC awards over $US 3m to two whistleblowers in enforcement actions
- OBIE publishes final report and consultation feedback on Variable Recurring Payments and Sweeping
- US economic sanctions and export controls—Q1 update
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA does not support Provident Financial’s proposed scheme of arrangement
- FSCS introduces new search tool to help process claims
- FSCS lists firms declared in default for March 2021
- PIMFA supports FCA’s move for greater transparency and costs control for consumers dealing with CMCs
- PRA responds to CC’s final report on handling of bank dividend complaint
- Competition in financial services
- European Commission fines three investment banks for SSA bonds trading cartel
- Consumer protection
- House of Lords report calls for increased FCA powers to prevent financial exclusion
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA secures bankruptcy of three defendants over unauthorised share scheme
- Swiss probe Credit Suisse over $US 4.7bn Archegos loss
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)
- Jackson (trustee in bankruptcy of Stephen Anthony Ayles) v Ayles and others
- High Court determines that reliance issues in context of a s 90A FSMA claim should be heard at first trial
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ISDA urges firms to prepare for LIBOR transition
- RFR Working Group asks Treasury for update on LIBOR transition safe harbours
- Working Group on Sterling RFRs on transition of legacy contracts and operationalisation of fallbacks in non-cleared linear derivatives
- Regulation of capital markets
- Better Finance conference: calls to reduce bank funding and put equities at heart of EU economy
- ESMA reaches final stage in registration of first securitisation repositories
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA CEO speaks on regulatory challenges for derivatives trading
- ISDA publishes Q1 2021 review on OTC and IRDs referencing alternative RFRs
- ISDA hosts discussion on 4 October 2021 implementation of new definitions
- ROC and DSB to hold industry events on the Unique Product Identifier ahead of launch
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA consults on guidelines clarifying acceptable sources of funding for deposit guarantee schemes
- Commission adopts EU BRRD technical standards on resolution stays
- EBA publishes erratum of the technical package on reporting framework 3.0 phase 2
- ECON publishes draft report on the banking union annual report 2020
- SRB chair discusses the ‘single point of entry’ strategy for resolution planning
- Investment funds and asset management
- ICMA and EFAMA's joint response to the IOSCO consultation on fund liquidity management by open-ended funds
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes update on investment infringement by Slovakian insurer NOVIS
- EIOPA consults on two draft IORPs opinions
- Payment services and systems
- Which? calls for regulatory action to stop scams ‘victim-blaming’ by banks
- Government releases response to special administration consultation feedback
- PSR consults on changes to IFR guidance
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Department for International Trade publishes report for UK fintechs on working with US banks
- FCA says ongoing evaluation of the digital sandbox project highlights a range of benefits
- EDPS issues opinion on proposed pilot regime for DLT market infrastructures
- Sustainable finance
- Climate-related impacts come from financing the wider economy, says CDP
- Policy Vision on ‘driving forward’ UK leadership and sustainable finance published
- New FCA webpages set out FCA’s sustainable finance strategy and climate-related reporting requirements
- FMLC letter to HM Treasury on Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and other EU legislation
- PRI releases guidance on incorporating ESG preferences of beneficiaries
- Treasury Committee publishes report on net zero and the future of green finance
- BoE publishes templates and notes ahead of the 2021 Biennial Exploratory Scenario
- AFME highlights concerns and support for Commission’s CSRD proposals
- ICMA ERCC issues consultation paper on role of repo in sustainable finance
- Taxonomy-related product disclosures—public event on ESA's consultation paper
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 29 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
