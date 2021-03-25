- Financial Services weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus—IRSG report calls for renewed efforts towards global regulatory coherence
- ESMA to hold webinar on its Trends, Risks and Vulnerabilities report
- Coronavirus—TheCityUK report says financial services sector played ‘vital’ support role
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Andrea Enria discusses the 2020 ECB annual report on supervisory activities
- Council communication on the draft EU Regulation on establishing the InvestEU programme
- ECB decision on total amount of annual supervisory fees for 2020 published in Official Journal
- EIOPA publishes shortlist of candidates for role of chair
- FCA adviser discusses diversity, inclusion and firm culture
- FCA publishes regulation round-up for March 2021
- FCA research examines factors behind high-risk investment
- Bank of England responds to Treasury Committee inquiry on the future of financial services
- Julia Black and Jill May reappointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee
- New chair appointed for ESMA’s Market Integrity Standing Committee
- Maijoor reflects on ESMA’s past and future in 10th anniversary speech
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Lending Standards Board says using credit to pay for essential spending could be a sign of financial difficulty
- Investment funds and asset management
- Review of the UK funds regime—an analysis
- ESMA publishes results of the 2020 CSA on UCITS LRM obligations
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA calls for papers on the future of banking after the coronavirus
- EBA consults on revised guidelines on recovery plan indicators
- EBA director outlines reforms needed to complete the banking union
- EBA publishes phase 2 of its reporting framework v3.0
- John Glen letter provides details of NatWest share buyback from government
- NatWest buys back shares from government at £1.1bn
- SRB sets out its approach to MREL eligibility of UK law instruments without bail-in clauses post-Brexit
- MiFID II
- ACI FMA responds to ESMA consultation on algorithmic trading
- Coronavirus—ESMA public statement on position limits pending effectiveness of EU capital markets recovery package amendments to EU MiFID II
- FCA announces supervisory flexibility on RTS 27 reports and 10% depreciation notifications
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus—over £200m paid by life insurers
- EIOPA publishes Q&As on the EU Insurance Distribution Directive
- FCA extends implementation period for any rules arising from CP20/19 on general insurance pricing practices
- IAIS consults on macroprudential supervision and ICP 24 Application Paper
- IE publishes response to establishment of a European Single Access Point
- IE responds to review of EU security of network and information systems rules
- Solvency II: PRA publishes policy statement PS2/21 on the work of external auditors on the matching adjustment
- FCA coronavirus business interruption test case—deduction of government grants
- Competition in financial services
- CMA sets out areas of focus in 2021/22 annual plan
- Interim results published for RBS Incentivised Switching Scheme after it closes to new applications
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Delegated regulation specifying PEPP RTS published in Official Journal
- EIOPA launches survey on the pan-European personal pension product
- Pension industry seeks clarity on rollout of pensions dashboards
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ECB to start publishing compounded euro short-term rate (€STR) average rates
- European Commission consults on designation of statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
- FMLC and EFMLG call for global co-operation on the discontinuance of LIBOR
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates best practice guide for GBP loans
- FMSB proposed standard on use of Term SONIA reference rates welcomed by BoE and others
- ESMA updates statement on the Benchmark Regulation post-Brexit
- Market participants advised to transition without reliance on SOFR term rate
- ISDA statement notes no publication of SOFR on or for 2 April 2021
- BoE Market Notice updates its risk management approach to collateral referencing LIBOR for use in the SMF
- Regulation of derivatives
- CCP12 publishes annual markets review
- ESAs publish Q&As on bilateral margining under EU EMIR
- ISDA responds to Commission’s consultation on EMIR equivalence decisions
- FCA publishes statement on its approach to the UK’s derivatives trading obligation
- ESMA’s CCP Supervisory Committee chair discusses CCP risks and EU supervision
- Islamic finance
- IIFM white paper looks at implications of IBOR transition for Islamic finance
- UKIFC report examines alignment between Islamic finance and the Principles for Responsible Investing
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- HMRC prosecution round-up—23 March 2021
- HSBC tries to shake £118m Stanford Bank Ponzi scheme claim
- Regulation of capital markets
- AFME report discusses European banking and capital markets contribution to economic recovery
- UK government consults on possible reforms to taxation of securitisation companies
- IFRS Foundation publishes IFRS Taxonomy 2021
- ICMA survey calculates size of the European repo market
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECON suggests amendments to legislative proposal for Directive supporting EU Digital Finance Strategy by clarifying and amending existing EU financial services legislation
- ISDA, AFME and FMLC publish responses to HMT cryptoasset and stablecoin consultation
- Financial crime
- EBA highlights its work to address AML/CTF de-risking practices
- European Parliament to hold public hearing on the Wirecard collapse
- FATF clarifies study on mitigating unintended consequences of standards
- FATF consults on updated guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers
- FATF webinar on trade-based money laundering
- FCA updates list of trial dates for its criminal prosecutions
- OFSI publishes October–December 2020 report on asset-freezing regime
- SFO drops KBR corruption probe after Supreme Court loss
- Conduct requirements
- PIMFA welcomes the FCA’s continued relaxation of 10% rule and consultation on permanent change
- Sustainable finance
- Academic report provides recommendations on greening the financial system
- ECB vice-president discusses initial findings of the climate stress test
- European Commission welcomes advice on net-zero transition financing
- ICMA AMIC announce working group to discuss ESG transparency of ABSs
- IFRS announces working group to prepare for potential international sustainability reporting standards board
- Report identifies green finance products in the Portuguese and UK markets
- UKEF provides update on implementation of TCFD recommendations
- Proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- Network for Greening the Financial System publishes document on climate risks and central bank operations
- ISLA publishes paper on sustainable securities lending
- Payment services and systems
- Council publishes conclusions on the Commission Communication on a ‘Retail Payments Strategy for the European Union’
- PSR publishes annual plan and budget for 2021/2022
- European Commission consults on instant payments in the EU
- Risk management and controls
- ECON recommends changes to proposed Digital Operational Resilience Act
- Prudential requirements
- EBA acknowledges European Commission’s adoption of ITS on institutions’ public disclosures
- ITS on supervisory reporting of institutions under EU CRR published in OJ
- ISDA CEO says benchmarking initiative can help banks and supervisors adjust to Basel III
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Civil Liability (Specification of Authorised Persons) Regulations 2021
- PRA publishes final rule changes on identity verification for depositor protection
- Financial stability
- Elizabeth McCaul speaks about NPL management and the effect of coronavirus
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- UK Finance publishes blogpost on conduct reporting and cognitive diversity
- ESMA launches consultation on simplified supervisory fees for trade repositories
- Wirecard hearing: MEPs call for changes to audit, supervision and whistle-blowing rules
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- European Parliament updates report on the Wirecard case
- FCA launches campaign to encourage whistleblowing
- NCA concludes pre-investigative evidential review into HBOS Impaired Assets Division
Less...
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
