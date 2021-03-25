Sign-in Help
Financial Services weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus—IRSG report calls for renewed efforts towards global regulatory coherence
  • ESMA to hold webinar on its Trends, Risks and Vulnerabilities report
  • Coronavirus—TheCityUK report says financial services sector played ‘vital’ support role
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services​​
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • Andrea Enria discusses the 2020 ECB annual report on supervisory activities
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

