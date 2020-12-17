- Financial Services weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Viet Nam trade continuity agreement signed
- ESMA reminds users of IT operations at end of Brexit transition period
- ESMA to recognise Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited as a third-country CSD
- FCA publishes Brexit guidance on financial protection and dispute resolution
- FCA publishes webpage on Brexit: FAQs
- John Glen on credit rating agencies, risk weightings and leverage ratios
- Misappropriation (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Sanctions Regulations (EU Exit) (Commencement) Regulations 2020
- Brexit disruption to financial services can’t be ruled out, BOE’s Bailey says
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Retained EU law—a practical guide
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ECB and EBA urge banks to apply conservative dividend distribution policies in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Agustín Carstens discusses challenges posed to supervisors by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Public Accounts Committee warns of UK taxpayer bailout risk under Bounce Back Loan Scheme
- MiFID II
- European Commission adopts changes to MiFID II position reporting thresholds
- FCA publishes new supervisory statement on MiFID II transparency and updated FITRS instructions
- Comment—EU financial market-data tape gets closer as US changes its model
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ESMA announces that it is seeking experts in financial innovation for its consultative group
- Council of EU publishes final draft compromise text for InvestEU Programme regulation
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 83
- FCA publishes Regulation Round-up for December 2020
- HM Treasury publishes Call for Evidence on the Overseas Framework
- FCA announces two executive appointments
- ISDA to host virtual AGM amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Council Decision appointing ECB Executive Board member published in Official Journal
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- PRA publishes its evaluation of SM&CR implementation
- Prudential requirements
- BCBS publishes report on its latest Basel III monitoring exercise
- European Commission adopts RTS on special lending exposures under CRR
- EBA opinion sets out concerns over Commission’s changes to final draft CRR RTS on IRB assessment methodology
- PRA publishes updated Direction for modification by consent of 5.1 to 5.3 and 5.5 of the Capital Buffers Part of the PRA Rulebook and updated additional leverage ratio buffer model requirements
- EBA publishes report on the impact of the Basel III reforms on EU banks’ capital
- EBA publishes updated Basel III impact study in response to Commission’s call for advice
- EBA publishes revised ITS validation rules
- EBA publishes seven final draft RTS on prudential treatment of investment firms
- FCA consultation paper CP20/24 seeks views on new prudential regime for UK investment firms
- PRA issues guidance on capital distributions by large UK banks
- Financial stability
- FSB publishes Global Monitoring Report on Non-Bank Financial Intermediation 2020
- FSB publishes informal summary of outreach and Q&A on continuity of access to FMIs for firms in resolution
- FSB publishes informal summary of outreach and Q&A on continuity of access to FMIs for firms in resolution
- BoE publishes Financial Stability Report and Financial Policy Summary and Record—December 2020
- GLEIF moves to create digitally verifiable LEI
- SRB holds 11th Industry Dialogue
- SRB publishes valuation data set
- SRB issues statement welcoming early introduction of common backstop to the SRF
- SRB publishes report of 2020 annual conference
- Conduct requirements
- FCA confirms mass-marketing ban of speculative mini-bonds in policy statement PS20/15
- Financial crime
- EBA publishes opinion on the interplay between the EU AMLD and the EU DGSD
- EBA publishes progress report on establishment of AML/CFT colleges
- FCA announces establishment of AML/CTF temporary registration regime for cryptoasset businesses
- FCA warns consumers about festive season loan fee fraud
- Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2020
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner rejects complaint regarding regulators’ role in Co-operative Bank recapitalisation
- FOS launches consultation on strategic plans and budget for 2021–2022
- Latest FCA data show 52 per cent drop in complaints in first half of 2020
- ICO starts recovery proceedings for £250,000 fine
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Barclays fined £25m by FCA for its treatment of customers in financial difficulty
- FCA announces LJ Financial Planning Ltd fine of £107,200
- Hedge fund Chief Investment Officer fined £100,000 by FCA for market abuse
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- AA 1996, s 9 application for stay dismissed due to no ‘arbitration agreement’ (IS Prime v TF Global Markets)
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- European Parliament confirms no objection to adoption of IBOR-related accounting changes
- ESMA chair discusses supervisory perspectives on interest rate benchmarks reform
- GFXC meets via videoconference to discuss progress on the FX Global Code review and FX benchmarks, and announces new co-vice chair
- IBA launches new GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate as benchmark for use by licensees
- Consultation on LIBOR cessation—what is the impact on transition timing?
- Regulation of capital markets
- Council of EU endorses Capital Markets Recovery Package
- European Commission welcomes agreement by European Parliament and Council on capital markets recovery package
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation
- ESMA publishes report on annual market share of CRAs
- European Parliament confirms no objection to ESEF RTS amendments
- FMSB publishes draft standards on large trade execution and sharing of investor allocation information
- HM Treasury plans to reduce short selling notification threshold to 0.1 per cent
- Regulation of derivatives
- European Parliament approves Council position on CCP recovery and resolution regulation
- ISDA CEO urges action on derivatives trading obligation equivalence
- ISDA and Clarus publish November 2020 RFR adoption indicator
- Trade Associations send letter to European Commission requesting DTO Equivalence
- Banks and mutuals
- BIS working paper analyses a new database of policy tools for bank distress
- European Commission announces new action plan on NPLs
- EBA publishes 2020 risk assessment for banks, and EU-wide transparency exercise
- EBA publishes final RTS on contractual recognition of stay powers
- European Court of Auditors publishes report on resolution planning for medium-sized and small banks
- FCA updated Recovery and Resolution Directive webpage
- PRA publishes ‘Dear CEO’ letter setting out UK deposit takers supervision priorities for 2021
- PRA publishes ‘Dear CEO’ letter setting out international banks supervision priorities for 2021
- Second SRB-EBI conference on bank resolution announced
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA updates guidelines on stress tests for money market funds
- HM Treasury launches consultation on new regime for asset holding companies
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA delays effective date of consultation on expectations of external auditors’ work on Solvency II matching adjustment
- PRA publishes ‘Dear CEO’ letter setting out insurance supervision priorities for 2021
- EIOPA discussion paper seeks views on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change
- EIOPA publishes report on sanctions under the Insurance Distribution Directive
- EIOPA publishes sensitivity analysis of climate-change related transition risks
- EIOPA updates representative portfolios to calculate Solvency II volatility adjustments
- EIOPA updates technical documentation for risk-free interest rate term structures
- European Commission endorses extension of temporary IFRS 9 exemption for insurers
- FCA launches consultation on proving the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in BI claims
- FCA BI test case—timing of judgment
- FCA publishes information for customers of Inspire Insurance Services Limited
- FCA update for customers of insurance broker firm Professional Construction Risks Ltd
- Insurance against coronavirus (COVID-19)? (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- FCA business interruption test case—unrepresented policies
- Judge’s refusal to sanction Prudential’s Part VII annuity insurance business transfer overturned by the Court of Appeal (Re Prudential Assurance Company Ltd and Rothesay Life plc)
- Lloyd’s market insurance business ‘Brexit’ transfer scheme sanctioned by the High Court (Society of Lloyd’s, Re (Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000))
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- PDP publishes data standards guide
- Payment services and systems
- EPC publishes ‘Understanding the cash cycle’ infographic
- FCA announces results of study mapping access to cash
- LSB publishes report on firms’ implementation of provision SF1(2) of CRM Code for APP scams
- UK’s top court paves way for £14bn Mastercard class action
- Fintech and crypto-assets
- Department for International Trade launches global fintech partnership programme
- FMLC says LEIs could contribute to cryptoasset transparency
- Sustainable finance
- Commission publishes interim study on integrating ESG factors into the EU banking prudential framework
- EIOPA discussion paper seeks views on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change
- EIOPA publishes sensitivity analysis of climate-change related transition risks
- ESAs respond to IFRS Foundation consultation on sustainability reporting
- ICMA AMIC responds to consultation on the EU Ecolabel for financial products
- NGFS issues progress report and survey and announces eight new members
- Islamic finance
- IFSB Council announces adoption of two new standards for the Islamic financial services industry
- IFSB and IILM re-sign MoU on economic development in the Islamic financial services industry
- The IFSB announces admission of two organisations into its membership and the appointment of its new chairman
- International—financial services and related sectors
- CityUK says 2019 trade surplus in financial services underlines UK global competitiveness
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 December 2020. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s decision to leave the EU (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) (3) updates from UK Regulators (4) updates from EU and International Regulators (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
