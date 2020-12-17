Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Financial Services weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Brexit
  • Beyond Brexit—UK-Viet Nam trade continuity agreement signed
  • ESMA reminds users of IT operations at end of Brexit transition period
  • ESMA to recognise Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited as a third-country CSD
  • FCA publishes Brexit guidance on financial protection and dispute resolution
  • FCA publishes webpage on Brexit: FAQs
  • John Glen on credit rating agencies, risk weightings and leverage ratios
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 December 2020. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s decision to leave the EU (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) (3) updates from UK Regulators (4) updates from EU and International Regulators (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More