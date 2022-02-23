LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

FCA warns insurers of ethical harm via artificial intelligence

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned insurers on 22 February 2022 to ensure that discriminatory pricing against marginalised groups does not creep into underwriting decisions when using new forms of artificial intelligence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

