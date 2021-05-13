FCA to review regulatory extension scheme after Greensill

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told MPs on 12 May 2021 that it plans to review a regime that allowed collapsed Greensill Capital to provide investment services to UK investors without itself being regulated.
