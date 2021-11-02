LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FCA policy statement on long term assets funds (LTAFs)

Published on: 02 November 2021
Financial Services analysis: Michaela Walker, partner, Julian Brown, partner, Mark Latimour, partner and Gareth Collins, associate, of Eversheds Sutherland LLP analyse the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) policy statement on the new UK Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF), including governance and disclosure, purpose, investment powers and restrictions, valuation, redemptions and distribution. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

