- FCA policy statement on long term assets funds (LTAFs)
- Original news
- Introduction
- The LTAF
- Basis of regime: governance and disclosure
- Purpose
- Investment powers
- Borrowing
- Valuation
- Redemptions and subscriptions
- Investment due diligence
- Knowledge, skills and experience
- Reporting
- Depositary ownership of assets
- Permitted links rules
- Additional flexibility for investments by a defined contribution (DC) pension schemes
- Wider application of LTAF to linked contracts of insurance
- Distribution
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Michaela Walker, partner, Julian Brown, partner, Mark Latimour, partner and Gareth Collins, associate, of Eversheds Sutherland LLP analyse the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) policy statement on the new UK Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF), including governance and disclosure, purpose, investment powers and restrictions, valuation, redemptions and distribution.
