Employment weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Prime Minister urging caution as coronavirus restrictions cease to have effect in England, (2) new government guidance for working safely with effect from 19 July 2021, (3) an analysis of the proposals for requiring care home staff to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus, (4) a statement of impact by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on vaccination deployment in care homes, (5) updated guidance from HMRC relating to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (6) a new guideline from the DHSC allowing some fully vaccinated critical workers to leave self-isolation, (7) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to national restrictions and international travel, (8) an analysis of the CJEU decision that a blanket ban on employees wearing any visible sign of belief or ideology was not directly discriminatory and could potentially be justified, (9) a consultation considering a number of areas of support for people with disabilities and health conditions including their needs when moving into work, (10) a response from HM Treasury to the consultation on increasing the minimum pension age, (11) an update from HMRC on social security contributions for EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland citizens working in the UK, (12) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding the EU Settlement Scheme, (13) research from the Financial Reporting Council on board diversity and performance, (14) a review by the Bank of England on ethnic diversity and inclusion, (15) a five year review by HM Treasury of the Women in Finance Charter, (16) a consultation by HM Treasury on a proposed new senior managers and certification regime (SM&CR) for financial market infrastructures, (17) new guidance from the Competition and Markets Authority on whistleblowing, (18) a report from the Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority on whistleblowing during 2020/21, (19) a new consultation from the Health and Safety Executive on requiring employers to provide limb (b) workers with PPE, (20) an analysis of new Standard Contractual Clauses for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA under the GDPR, (21) an Acas survey anticipating increased demand for flexible working arrangements, (22) an analysis of the employment tribunal decision that an employee who refused to return to work to protect his vulnerable father from coronavirus was unfairly dismissed, (23) a judgment by the EAT concerning written reasons and written judgments, (24) a statement from the President of Employment Tribunals in England and Wales concerning the wearing of face coverings in tribunals, (25) a survey by the Employment Lawyers Association calling for additional funding for employment tribunals, (26) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (27) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (28) dates for your diary, and (29) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers. or to read the full analysis.