- Employment weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Majority of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions have now ended and are replaced with guidance in England's move to step 4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new guidance issued for working safely during step 4
- Compulsory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination of care home staff
- DHSC publishes statement on impact on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination in adult care homes
- Guidance on CJRS updated with changes taking effect from 1 August 2021
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) rule allows critical workers to leave self-isolation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 5)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 32) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Equality
- Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law
- Consultation launched on the future of health and disability benefits
- Pay, benefits and tax
- HM Treasury responds to consultation on increasing normal minimum pension age
- HMRC updates for social security guidance for UK and EEA citizens working abroad
- Immigration
- Home Office updates EUSS toolkits
- Corporate governance
- New research finds link between board diversity and better corporate culture and performance
- BoE internal review makes ethnic diversity and inclusion recommendations and sets targets
- HM Treasury publishes five-year review of the Women in Finance Charter
- HM Treasury consults on proposed new SM&CR for financial market infrastructures
- Whistleblowing
- CMA publishes guidance on whistleblowing
- BoE and PRA publish 2020/21 annual report on whistleblowing disclosures
- Health and safety
- HSE opens consultations to include limb (b) workers in PPE protections
- Data protection and employee information
- New SCCs for international personal data transfers
- Working time and flexible working
- Flexible working demands will rise after coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Unfair dismissal
- COVID-19: Employee who refused to return to work to protect his vulnerable father was unfairly dismissed
- Employment Tribunals
- The rules permit written reasons to be given later than, and separate from, a written judgment
- Face coverings remain mandatory in employment tribunals in England and Wales
- ELA calls on Ministry of Justice to urgently invest in Employment Tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Prime Minister urging caution as coronavirus restrictions cease to have effect in England, (2) new government guidance for working safely with effect from 19 July 2021, (3) an analysis of the proposals for requiring care home staff to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus, (4) a statement of impact by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on vaccination deployment in care homes, (5) updated guidance from HMRC relating to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (6) a new guideline from the DHSC allowing some fully vaccinated critical workers to leave self-isolation, (7) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to national restrictions and international travel, (8) an analysis of the CJEU decision that a blanket ban on employees wearing any visible sign of belief or ideology was not directly discriminatory and could potentially be justified, (9) a consultation considering a number of areas of support for people with disabilities and health conditions including their needs when moving into work, (10) a response from HM Treasury to the consultation on increasing the minimum pension age, (11) an update from HMRC on social security contributions for EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland citizens working in the UK, (12) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding the EU Settlement Scheme, (13) research from the Financial Reporting Council on board diversity and performance, (14) a review by the Bank of England on ethnic diversity and inclusion, (15) a five year review by HM Treasury of the Women in Finance Charter, (16) a consultation by HM Treasury on a proposed new senior managers and certification regime (SM&CR) for financial market infrastructures, (17) new guidance from the Competition and Markets Authority on whistleblowing, (18) a report from the Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority on whistleblowing during 2020/21, (19) a new consultation from the Health and Safety Executive on requiring employers to provide limb (b) workers with PPE, (20) an analysis of new Standard Contractual Clauses for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA under the GDPR, (21) an Acas survey anticipating increased demand for flexible working arrangements, (22) an analysis of the employment tribunal decision that an employee who refused to return to work to protect his vulnerable father from coronavirus was unfairly dismissed, (23) a judgment by the EAT concerning written reasons and written judgments, (24) a statement from the President of Employment Tribunals in England and Wales concerning the wearing of face coverings in tribunals, (25) a survey by the Employment Lawyers Association calling for additional funding for employment tribunals, (26) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (27) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (28) dates for your diary, and (29) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers.
