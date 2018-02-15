Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—15 February 2018

Published on: 15 February 2018
Article summary

This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a recap of the gender pay gap reporting requirement and a summary of market practice observed so far, (2) a new inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace, (3) consideration of non-disclosure agreements and sexual harassment by third parties by Nicholas Lakeland, an employment partner at Laytons LLP, (4) settlement by The Doctors Laboratory of claims that blood couriers had employment status, (5) the decision of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain to judicially review the finding of the Central Arbitration Committee that Deliveroo couriers were not workers, (6) legislation impacting on what must be included on an itemised payslip and draft legislation extending the issuing of payslips to all workers, (7) an EAT judgment on identifying the reason for dismissal where a dismissal occurs for personal reasons but takes place at the same time as a TUPE transfer, (8) a CAC decision that a statutory European Works Council meeting may, depending on the circumstances, be conducted virtually, (9) an EAT judgment clarifying the scope of the employment tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear breach of contract claims, (10) details of our new and updated GDPR data protection materials, (11) dates for your diary, and (12) updates to our case and legislation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

