- Employment weekly highlights—15 February 2018
- In this issue:
- Equality
- Gender pay gap reporting deadline—Q&A on requirements and emerging market practice
- Committee launches sexual harassment in the workplace inquiry
- NDAs and sexual harassment by third parties
- Status
- Gig economy: Settlement sees blood couriers get full employment rights
- Workers' union seeks review of decision in Deliveroo 'worker' case
- Protected rights in employment
- Government launches campaign to promote shared parental leave
- Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Act 2018
- Pay, benefits and tax
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Itemised Pay Statement) (Amendment) Order 2018
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Itemised Pay Statement) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2018
- Low Pay Commission encouraged by government’s response to Taylor review
- TPR begins auto enrolment spot checks on employers across Northern Ireland
- TUPE and asset purchases
- Purely personal reasons for dismissal do not preclude a transfer from being the reason
- Employee rights to be informed and consulted
- Statutory European Works Council meeting may be conducted virtually
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- ET has no jurisdiction to hear breach of contract claims brought by employee against anyone other than employer
- Immigration
- Going by the book
- Data protection and employee information
- FCA and ICO publishes joint update on GDPR
- Article 29 Working Party publishes working documents on international transfers under the GDPR
- Guidelines on Article 49 of the GDPR published for consultation
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New and updated GDPR data protection materials
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a recap of the gender pay gap reporting requirement and a summary of market practice observed so far, (2) a new inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace, (3) consideration of non-disclosure agreements and sexual harassment by third parties by Nicholas Lakeland, an employment partner at Laytons LLP, (4) settlement by The Doctors Laboratory of claims that blood couriers had employment status, (5) the decision of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain to judicially review the finding of the Central Arbitration Committee that Deliveroo couriers were not workers, (6) legislation impacting on what must be included on an itemised payslip and draft legislation extending the issuing of payslips to all workers, (7) an EAT judgment on identifying the reason for dismissal where a dismissal occurs for personal reasons but takes place at the same time as a TUPE transfer, (8) a CAC decision that a statutory European Works Council meeting may, depending on the circumstances, be conducted virtually, (9) an EAT judgment clarifying the scope of the employment tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear breach of contract claims, (10) details of our new and updated GDPR data protection materials, (11) dates for your diary, and (12) updates to our case and legislation trackers.
