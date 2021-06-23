Actuaries warned over FCA insurance pricing shakeup

Law360, London: Insurance actuaries will have an increased responsibility to ensure fair prices for customers from this year, a professional standards body warned, amid a major shakeup to the sector from a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) crackdown on ‘loyalty penalties’ in insurance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable
Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will
Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general
Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.