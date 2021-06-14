- The Forstater Judgment: What Next?
Article summary
Employment analysis: Following the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s judgment, handed down on 10 June 2021, in Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed, this article explores possible consequences and developments that may arise out of it, both in the fields of employment law and practice and more widely in society.
