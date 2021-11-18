- Financial Services weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ECB podcast explores the future of EU banks
- Brexit
- Financial Services (Gibraltar) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- European Commission consults on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting
- Council of the EU publishes outcomes from 9 November 2021 economic and financial affairs meeting
- Bank of England publishes Dear CEO letter on distribution of profits
- Prudential requirements
- FCA publishes amendments to near-final IFPR Instrument 2021 published in PS21/9
- PRA publishes table of revoked UK CRR provisions and their corresponding PRA rules
- PRA issues PS26/21 on application of prudential requirements to domestic liquidity sub-groups
- EBA publishes guidance on how to grant authorisation as a credit institution
- EBA report assesses impact of the net stable funding ratio on precious metals markets
- ITS on external credit assessments published in Official Journal
- FPC consults on proposed changes to its framework for the O-SII buffer
- EBA sets 2022 examination programmes for resolution authorities and for prudential supervisors
- EBA publishes discussion paper on machine learning in IRB models
- Financial stability
- ECB’s Financial Stability Review highlights economic recovery but warns of rising vulnerabilities
- EBA to publish 2021 Risk Assessment Report and transparency exercise data on 3 December 2021
- GLEIF updates table setting out regulatory use of the LEI
- BCBS publishes revisions to market risk disclosure requirements and finalised standards for voluntary disclosure of sovereign exposures
- Risk management and controls
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss cyber security
- UK Finance publishes regulatory paper on cloud adoption
- Financial crime
- Investors sue Standard Chartered over sanctions violations
- Rabobank faces enforcement action after AML failings
- What the Natwest case tells us about AML liability
- Aviva urges government to act over coronavirus (COVID-19) scams
- Credit Suisse seeks ‘tuna bonds’ document trove ahead of US$2bn London trial
- FCA warns former customers of FXVC about scam emails
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2021
- UK corporate liability laws mustn’t be watered down, MP warns, as concern grows
- Why regulators need a balanced approach to crypto
- Regulation of benchmarks
- LIBOR: FCA confirms rules for legacy use of synthetic LIBOR rates and no new use of US dollar LIBOR
- LIBOR: EUR RFR working group urges Commission to act on tough legacy contracts
- Senior policy-makers comment on challenges in LIBOR cessation in ISDA roundtable
- Regulation of capital markets
- ECB consults on draft guide on notification of securitisation transactions
- European Commission publishes statement on its proposed way forward for central clearing
- Bank of England publishes Dear CEO letter on distribution of profits
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FSCS publishes Outlook for November 2021
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- CAT publishes order consenting to withdrawal of Sainsbury’s claim against Visa
- Markets and trading
- Joint FCA/FRC letter on issuer obligations relating to structured reporting
- FCA issues Market Watch 68
- Regulation of derivatives
- IOSCO consults on revised Principles for regulation and supervision of commodity derivatives markets
- Competition and financial services
- CMA writes to Danske Bank over breach of bundling undertakings
- CMA approves OBIE’s proposed changes to timeframe for implementing variable recurring payments for sweeping
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB makes video available of its Fourth ECB Forum on Banking Supervision
- ECB re-opens call for expressions of interest to join its Banking Supervision Market Contact Group
- SRB to hold debate on home-host issues in the banking sector
- Investment funds and asset management
- Corrigendum to technical standards supplementing the EU Cross-border Marketing of Collective Investment Funds Regulation
- Islamic finance
- IFSB consults on exposure draft of technical note on recovery and resolution for institutions offering Islamic financial services
- IFSB’s 2021 summit focuses on technology and digitalisation
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA consults on proposal to ban debt packager referral fees
- Crowdfunding
- ESMA publishes final report on technical standards under the EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for BI claims
- IAIS statement notes the importance of DE&I considerations in insurance supervision
- Solvency II (Group Supervision) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- EIOPA chair discusses climate risk management for insurers
- EU Solvency II ITS on the calculation of technical provisions and basic own funds published in OJ
- IAIS publishes three papers on the practical application of supervisory practice
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA sends Dear CEO letter on authorisation as a funeral plan provider
- Payment services and systems
- EUIPO paper looks at counteracting misuse of payment services by IP infringers
- McGuinness sets out the European Commission’s plans for payments
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- SBAI publishes Operational Due Diligence of Cryptoassets Toolbox memo
- FCA stresses importance of regulatory co-operation at Lords Digital Regulation inquiry
- Sustainable finance
- FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
- Banks urged to seize opportunities of climate crisis
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI announces new Impact Management Platform
- BCBS consults on principles for the effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks
- EIB launches Green Eligibility Checker
- EU Commission publishes final draft RTS under SFDR
- UN Women, ICMA and the IFC issue guide on public and private sustainable debt for gender equality
- FCA extends application deadline for Green FinTech Challenge 2021
- FCA publishes 36th Primary Market Bulletin and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
