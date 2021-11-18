LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Financial Services weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ECB podcast explores the future of EU banks
  • Brexit
  • Financial Services (Gibraltar) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • European Commission consults on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting
  • Council of the EU publishes outcomes from 9 November 2021 economic and financial affairs meeting
  • Bank of England publishes Dear CEO letter on distribution of profits
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 18 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

