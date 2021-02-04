- Employment weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC publishes list of employers who claimed under the CJRS in December 2020
- Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) update on employee's usual hours and furloughed hours
- Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) updates
- Work and Pensions Committee concern for safety in the workplace amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE delivers update on face-to-face training in apprenticeships amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 4) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel, Prohibition on Travel from the United Arab Emirates) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No. 2) (Amendment No. 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Advice) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Tax
- Rates and thresholds for employers 2021 to 2022
- The Income Tax (Indexation) Order 2021
- The Taxation of Coronavirus Support Payments Regulations 2021
- Equality
- ‘Keeble factors’ for extension of time limit are not an exhaustive list
- Allegation that act ‘may be discriminatory’ may be insufficient for victimisation claim
- SMC releases its Annual Review and Business Plan 2020
- Working time and flexible working
- EU Parliament seeks new law allowing employees to disconnect from work
- Immigration
- New guidance published for Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visa
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
