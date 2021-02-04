Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Employment weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMRC publishes list of employers who claimed under the CJRS in December 2020
  • Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) update on employee's usual hours and furloughed hours
  • Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) updates
  • Work and Pensions Committee concern for safety in the workplace amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DfE delivers update on face-to-face training in apprenticeships amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of a list of all the employers who claimed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) in December 2020, (2) updates to CJRS guidance on employee's usual hours and furloughed hours, (3) updates to HMRC’s collection of Self-Employment Income Support Scheme guidance, (4) a letter from the Work and Pensions Committee regarding concerns for safety in the workplace amid coronavirus, (5) guidance from the Department for Education on apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations, (6) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (7) guidance from HMRC detailing rates and thresholds for employers operating a payroll, (8) new legislation setting the income limits and allowances that will have effect for the tax year 2021-22, (9) new legislation on the taxation of coronavirus support payments, (10) a Court of Appeal judgment on an employment tribunal’s discretion to extend a time limit in a discrimination case, (11) an EAT decision on founding a victimisation claim on an allegation that an act ‘may be discriminatory’, (12) the publication by the Social Mobility Commission of its Annual Review and Business Plan 2020, (13) a call from the EU Parliament for a new law allowing employees to disconnect from work, (14) new guidance published on the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) route, (15) the weekly operational summary from Her Majesty’s Courts & Tribunals Service, (16) updated coronavirus-related trackers, (17) dates for your diary, (18) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (19) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More