Employment weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of a list of all the employers who claimed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) in December 2020, (2) updates to CJRS guidance on employee's usual hours and furloughed hours, (3) updates to HMRC’s collection of Self-Employment Income Support Scheme guidance, (4) a letter from the Work and Pensions Committee regarding concerns for safety in the workplace amid coronavirus, (5) guidance from the Department for Education on apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations, (6) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (7) guidance from HMRC detailing rates and thresholds for employers operating a payroll, (8) new legislation setting the income limits and allowances that will have effect for the tax year 2021-22, (9) new legislation on the taxation of coronavirus support payments, (10) a Court of Appeal judgment on an employment tribunal’s discretion to extend a time limit in a discrimination case, (11) an EAT decision on founding a victimisation claim on an allegation that an act ‘may be discriminatory’, (12) the publication by the Social Mobility Commission of its Annual Review and Business Plan 2020, (13) a call from the EU Parliament for a new law allowing employees to disconnect from work, (14) new guidance published on the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) route, (15) the weekly operational summary from Her Majesty’s Courts & Tribunals Service, (16) updated coronavirus-related trackers, (17) dates for your diary, (18) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (19) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.